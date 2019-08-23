Come to XRDC and learn how VR can have a positive impact in classrooms

This year the play4REAL Lab at the Yale Center for Health & Learning Games developed Invite Only VR, a VR game aimed at preventing teen vaping, and at XRDC in San Francisco this October you'll learn how -- and what impact it had on actual students!

That's because play4Real Lab director Kimberly Hieftje will be there giving a promising Healthcare track talk on "Bringing VR into the Classroom: Beyond the Research", in which she'll showcase the development process and early study findings of the VR intervention.

This is also a great opportunity to learn, firsthand, about the planning and implementation of the randomized controlled trial with three middle schools, as well as the best ways to go about creating trusting partnerships with schools that continue beyond the data collection and study.

Expect to walk away with a firm understanding of how to establish meaningful partnerships with schools that extend beyond research, including how to create a plan for the continued presence of the researchers to assist teachers with implementing VR after a study ends, with the ultimate goal of sustainably using VR in the classroom.

Plus, there's a smorgasbord of other exciting, innovative sessions planned for XRDC at the beautiful Fort Mason Festival Pavilion in San Francisco, so sign up now to reserve your spot a great price!

This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale: the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass.

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via email, Twitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa