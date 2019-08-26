Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 29, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 29, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 29, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Master the art of giving great VR demos at XRDC this October!

Master the art of giving great VR demos at XRDC this October!

August 29, 2019 | By Staff
August 29, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Business/Marketing, XRDC

The first impression is always the most important, and VR is no exception. A great first demo can inspire a lifelong love of the medium; a bad first demo can turn someone off VR for good!

That's why it's so important to master the art of giving a great VR demo, and there's no better place to do so than XRDC in San Francisco this October, where you can learn from the best and network with a community of AR/VR/MR experts and innovators.

Plus, there's an entire Entertainment track talk dedicated to helping you polish your VR demo-delivering skills. Presented by FarBridge leaders Melissa Swanepoel and Patrick Curry, "VR Demos: Do's and Don'ts for Making a Great First Impression" will inspire you to host your own flawless VR demos and presentations.

FarBridge has hosted several multi-day VR arcade events, and given thousands of people their first experience in virtual reality. Together, Swanepoel and Curry will share FarBridge's best practices for planning and executing live VR events, touching on important topics like space setup, hygiene, managing equipment, staffing, and making your software demo-ready for all audiences.

It promises to be a meaty, practical talk you won't want to miss, so take time to look over XRDC passes and prices and register now for the best deal!.

This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale, the Startup Pass, which is nearly half the price of the regular pass and specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.29.19]
Sr. Character Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.29.19]
Principal Character Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.29.19]
Senior Content Designer
iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[08.29.19]
(Senior) Unity Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image