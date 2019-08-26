Master the art of giving great VR demos at XRDC this October!

The first impression is always the most important, and VR is no exception. A great first demo can inspire a lifelong love of the medium; a bad first demo can turn someone off VR for good!

That's why it's so important to master the art of giving a great VR demo, and there's no better place to do so than XRDC in San Francisco this October, where you can learn from the best and network with a community of AR/VR/MR experts and innovators.

Plus, there's an entire Entertainment track talk dedicated to helping you polish your VR demo-delivering skills. Presented by FarBridge leaders Melissa Swanepoel and Patrick Curry, "VR Demos: Do's and Don'ts for Making a Great First Impression" will inspire you to host your own flawless VR demos and presentations.

FarBridge has hosted several multi-day VR arcade events, and given thousands of people their first experience in virtual reality. Together, Swanepoel and Curry will share FarBridge's best practices for planning and executing live VR events, touching on important topics like space setup, hygiene, managing equipment, staffing, and making your software demo-ready for all audiences.

It promises to be a meaty, practical talk you won't want to miss

This year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale, the Startup Pass, which is nearly half the price of the regular pass and specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website.

