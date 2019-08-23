Video: A soft skills survival guide for game developers

In this 2019 GDC session, Certain Affinity's Richard Vogel discusses his observations of what it's like working in the games industry for over 20 years and the most important soft skills needed for success.

Vogel offered useful perspective on everything from how to collaborate with colleagues in a respectful way to what you should expect from a career in the game industry, and how to achieve a healthy work/life balance.

If you aspire to a career in game development, or want to bulletproof your career with some practical advice, this is a lecture you don't want to miss. Now, you can watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

