Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 26, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 26, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 26, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo removes credit card payment option from Wii U, 3DS eShop in EU and UK

Nintendo removes credit card payment option from Wii U, 3DS eShop in EU and UK

August 26, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
August 26, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Starting in September, the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS versions of the Nintendo eShop will no longer allow customers in the EU and UK to use credit cards for purchases directly through their devices. The change only affects the company’s two older systems and not the Nintendo Switch’s game store.

Moving forward, adding eShop funds in the EU and UK with a credit card will need to be done from a computer via a Nintendo Account, rather than the previous option of using a credit card directly through the eShop application installed on each system.

Nintendo of Europe announced the upcoming change in a brief tweet, and neither the tweet nor the support article it linked to offered much explanation for the sudden change. As some replies to that tweet point out, the September deadline does line up with the compliance date for the European Commission’s new rules for payment service providers, however.

This phase of that rule change includes new requirements for stronger customer authentication for electronic payment transactions and secure communication by payment service providers, something that the older systems in place on the Wii U and 3DS may not have been capable of on their own.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[08.23.19]
Senior Engine Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.23.19]
Lead Character TD
Wargaming.net
Wargaming.net — Austn, Texas, United States
[08.23.19]
Senior Community Manager, World of Warships
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[08.23.19]
Experienced Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image