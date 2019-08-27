Warner Bros. forms new free-to-play mobile studio in San Diego

Newsbrief: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has established a new studio in San Diego that will focus on the development of free-to-play mobile games.

The new opening is called WB Games San Diego and will be led by WB Games Boston vice president and studio head Tom Casey, who will oversee both studios in tandem.

"WB Games has always maintained a high standard of delivering impactful and engaging experiences for our players," he commented in a press release. "Our San Diego location will serve to bolster our free-to-play offerings by creating games that are culturally relevant and resonate with a wide audience."