Playtika acquires Best Fiends developer-publisher Seriously

Israeli social and mobile game studio Playtika has acquired Finnish mobile developer-publisher Seriously for a reported $275 million.

VentureBeat broke the news earlier today after both companies confirmed the deal, but noted the sale price came from its own sources.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Seriously is the developer-publisher behind puzzle franchise Best Fiends. Since launching in 2014 the series has amassed close to 100 million downloads, and currently has around 2 million daily active users.

Seriously will continue to operate independently following the move, and explained the deal will allow it to leverage Playtika's considerable resources to further expand the Best Fiends franchise.