Chat with Church in the Darkness dev Richard Rouse III at 3PM EST

August 28, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
August 28, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

Earlier this month, Richard Rouse III completed the development of his own cultist simulator with the release of The Church in the Darkness. It's a top-down stealth game that tackles the topic of cults like The People's Temple, the Branch Davidians, and Children of God, featuring the voices of longtime Valve actors Ellen McLain and John Patrick Lowrie. 

Rouse, a veteran of many GDC panels, has kindly agreed to drop by the GDC Twitch channel at 3PM EST to discuss the development of The Church in the Darkness and take your questions in Twitch chat! If you've got questions about handling solo development on roguelite games, or how best to integrate real-life subject matter into your games, drop by and ask away!

And for more game dev interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel

