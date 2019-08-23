Video: The three phases of designing Episode's interactive fiction

In this 2017 GDC talk, Pocket Gems' Michael Dawson explains how the makers of mobile game Episode take a story idea and design it into a polished interactive mobile entertainment experience in three phases.

It was a thorough, thoughtful exploration of how devs can design intriguing narrative arcs for games, touching on everything from how to adapt screenwriting techniques for interactive fiction to how to iterate and refine a storyline.

Dawson's talk was well worth watching, especially if you're interested in narrative design for mobile games, so if you missed seeing it at GDC don't miss your chance to now watch it for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.