Get a job: Join the Heart Machine team as a Studio Manager

Location: Culver City, California
We’re looking for a details-oriented person who is incredibly organized, energetic and quick to solve problems. Someone who can work through all the paperwork of a small business; who can catch and address problems quickly and effectively; who can communicate with anyone on the team to get results; has a deep understanding of production process; someone to help keep us at our best!
Your Role
- Effectively manage our budget
- Keeping us on track, including expenditures to maintain the studio and keep employees happy!
- Work with our CPA on revenue shares and monthly management of accounts and bookkeeping
- Process, create and send invoices for our various partners
- Managing payroll
- Working with our payroll company to keep every team member paid on time
- Keep the studio stocked with our daily-use materials and snacks
- Help organize parties (e.g. birthday lunches) and field trips for the team
- Manage team time - Tracking vacation days, creating and managing calendar events for the team and individuals
- Help keeping track of, answering and sending emails/calls with our various partners, platforms, customers and fans to help
- Keeping our business up to date and functional
- Managing bills and proper forms and expenses for licenses, business maintenance, studio maintenance and any other necessary paperwork to keep things running
- Oversee studio maintenance (proactively and as issues arise)
- Ensure the studio is kept clean and orderly and safety standards are enforced
- Ensure all compliance and company policies/procedures are enforced
- Act as an ambassador for Heart Machine in the community, including community management
About You
- Previous experience in a successful management role (supervisory)
- Previous experience with managing budgets and bookkeeping digitally
- Knowledge and effective skill with MS Office suite of software
- Knowledge and effective skill with Quickbooks and any related bookkeeping software
- Knowledge and effective skill with basic computer and games hardware
- Excellent organization, reading, writing, spelling and math skills
- Excellent communication skills and assertive, kind attitude
- Ability to multi-task and function in a fast-paced environment, often with changing priorities
- Independently motivated
- Dependable and accountable with strong sense of urgency
- Authorized to work in the US
- Currently local to the Los Angeles area, or willing to relocate for a full time position
Bonus Skills
- Familiarity with Agile and Scrum software with milestone tracking
- Experience with Unreal 4
- Keep a strong knowledge of our project - both design and scheduling - to support our process and find ways to improve it
Interested? Apply now.
