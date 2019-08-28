Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 28, 2019
Watch Richard Rouse III discuss the design of The Church in the Darkness

August 28, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Taking inspiration from the dark, uncomfortable corners of human society is a big challenge for game developers. But for Richard Rouse III and Paranoid Productions, that was one of the biggest goals when creating The Church in the Darkness, a new stealth game that pits players against a fictional cult inspired by The People's Temple, Children of God, and more. 

We've gotten to talk to Rouse a few times about the game's development, and now that the game's out, he was kind enough to drop by the GDC Twitch channel to share some of the lessons from the making of The Church in the Darkness. Now for your convenience, you can watch the full conversation with Rouse in the video above. 

If you're interested in participating in more interviews with developers like Rouse, or in interesting GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel!

