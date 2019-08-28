Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 28, 2019
Night in the Woods devs cut ties with Alec Holowka after abuse allegations

Night in the Woods devs cut ties with Alec Holowka after abuse allegations

August 28, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Scott Benson, one of the three developers behind Night in the Woods, says that the team has cut ties with co-creator Alec Holowka following yesterday’s allegations of abuse and sexual assault.

“We take such allegations seriously as a team. As a result and after some agonizing consideration, we are cutting ties with Alec,” Benson tweeted via the Night in the Woods twitter account.

The game, released in early 2017, was created by Benson, Holowka, and Bethany Hockenberry and was due for a physical release later this year. That release has now been postponed as a result, and the unannounced project the trio had been working on has been canceled. ​

The decision follows public allegations made by game developer Zoe Quinn against Holowka that accused him of physical and emotional abuse during their relationship. That accusation came in response to a post from another game developer that accused composer Jeremy Soule of sexual assault, and has since been followed by several other accusations against accused abusers in the game industry.

