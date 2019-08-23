Get a job: The Walt Disney Company is hiring a Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Glendale, California

The Disney Games & Interactive Experiences Team is seeking a Game Designer, Creative Development for the Disney and Pixar games team. This unique position requires a creative-thinker and highly-motivated game designer to partner with the best game developers from across the globe to build the next generation of Disney and Pixar games and experiences. Draw on your background as both a game player and designer to support the creative development of our licensed titles. Act as a point of contact for game design assignments and challenges on assigned projects, maintain high-quality standards on the target platform, and deliver an engaging experience that is uniquely Disney.

Responsibilities:

Work closely within a cross-functional team and external game development partners to build high-quality, engaging, and authentic experiences across multiple platforms.

Review and provide editorial feedback on game design documents, proposals, prototypes, playable builds, game systems, live service plans, and other assets with the goal of supporting creative development and delivering outstanding gameplay experiences.

Work within existing and upcoming Disney and Pixar IP guidelines to create new, surprising, and delightful experiences in an authentic way.

Represent the needs of our development and licensing partners and advocate on their behalf to achieve their product goals.

Identify areas of risk affecting product quality and player experience; provide actionable solutions to mitigate risk.

Review and collaborate with development teams on live service content programs with actionable recommendations that affect core KPIs.

Partner with external writers to evaluate in-game text, story development for new concepts, and story context for products based on new and existing Disney IP.

Act as a creative negotiator that can champion the needs of gameplay and advise development teams while remaining sensitive to the needs of our brand stakeholders.

Construct and edit game design presentation materials for communication within the Disney Games & Interactive Team, external partners, and vendors.

Acquire deep understanding of ‘new’ brands being developed by Disney; evaluate their gameplay potential for multiple genres, platforms, and target demographics; provide guidelines outlining gameable elements to our partners.

Brainstorm with creative groups from across the greater Disney Imagineering group sharing ideas, best practices, and creative methods.

Basic Qualifications:

2 - 5 years of experience specifically in game design for mobile/console/PC online.

Strong system design skills.

Background in games with live service focus and interest in improving experience through KPI analysis.

Demonstrate strong familiarity with Disney brands.

Enjoy collaborating cross-functionally and prioritizes effectively in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

Highly-motivated with a solutions-oriented mindset.

Strong communication and presentation skills; a Keynote or PowerPoint wizard.

Must be able to travel, approximately 5-10% and hold a valid passport.

Experience successfully collaborating and providing creative feedback to external teams, vendors, or agencies.

Maintain an interest in all things gaming from mobile to console and wider industry trends.

Preferred Qualifications:

AA/BA/BS preferred or demonstrates through portfolio an industry standard level of video game design and knowledge of the game development lifecycle, tools and techniques.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.