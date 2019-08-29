Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 29, 2019
Mobile studio Cerberus Interactive nets $1.75 million in funding

August 29, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Austin-based mobile studio Cerberus Interactive has secured $1.75 million in funding to further develop its 'marketing-first' approach to game design. 

If you're wondering what such an approach might entail, it sounds fairly similar to Early Access, with Cerberus explaining it will utilize digital marketing techniques and community engagement during the development process to scope out demand for features and content prior to implementation. 

"We believe our marketing-driven approach to game design is a new way forward for mobile game development that has double fold benefits -- players get features which are important to them, and studios are able to mitigate financial losses," said studio co-founder Sami Khan. 

The company's first title is Atlas Empires, a multiplayer AR game that asks players to claim and defend land by constructing and attacking forts in real-world locations.

