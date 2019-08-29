Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 29, 2019
Investors sink $4 million into instant game developer Knock Knock

August 29, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Knock Knock, a fledgling startup that's creating mobile chat games playable in messaging apps, has secured $4 million in Series A funding. 

The funding round was led by March Capital Partners, and means Knock Knock has now raised $6 million since June 2018.

The studio was founded by a group of former Zynga, EA, and Jam City staffers last year, and believes its chat games will deliver frictionless play experiences in an eventual post-App Store world. 

With that in mind, Knock Knock will use the cash to grow its instant game portfolio, expand availability across new platforms including WeChat in China, and hire new recruits in San Francisco and Toronto.

"As players continue to spend more and more time on chat platforms and social networks, we want to bring them new and exciting social gaming experiences," said Knock Knock co-founder, Andrew Friday.

"With the introduction of 5G and continued improvement of frictionless technologies, App Stores will be an inferior customer and business experience. I believe the future of gaming will feel more like a social network where you can easily engage with friends to play, chat, and share with the lowest barrier to entry."

