Viveport Infinity rolls out support for the Valve Index

Viveport’s subscription service Viveport Infinity can now be accessed by Valve Index owners, a rollout that comes just months after the Index’s original release this June.

It’s not an entirely unexpected move, especially since Valve and HTC have previously worked together on VR projects, and the Index itself is compatible with some physical HTC Vive gear already.

The service grants subscribers access to a library of VR games, as well as occasional discounts on other Viveport purchases. Its an unlimited-access spin on HTC’s earlier Viveport subscription service that launched earlier this year, and one that follows in the footsteps of programs like Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass and EA's Origin Access.

In a press release, Viveport president Rikard Steiber notes that the move is one more step toward the company's goal of making Viveport a hardware-agnostic platform. So far, Viveport Infinity supports HTC’s own HTC Vive headset, the Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, and Valve Index.