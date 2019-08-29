GDC 2020 opens call for Summits submissions!

Informa Tech, the organizers of the Game Developers Conference 2020, are now accepting submissions for the Summits part of the event, taking place on Monday and Tuesday of GDC week.

Proposals for GDC Summits will be open now through September 30, 2019 at 11:59pm PT. GDC 2020 marks the 34th edition of the conference, which returns to the Moscone Center in San Francisco, March 16-20, 2020.

Submit now!

New For GDC 2020

The Monday and Tuesday content at GDC 2020, previously known as "Summits," "Tutorials," "Bootcamps," and "Dev Days," will now all go by the name "Summits."

GDC Summits are curated deep dives into specific pre-determined topics, covering a comprehensive range of game development disciplines. Summits are programmed by their respective Summit's Advisors.

The GDC Summits solicit proposals from speakers with deep industry expertise and innovative ideas from a particular niche or emerging area of the game industry.

The following GDC Summits are seeking speaking proposals:

Advanced Graphics Summit

AI Summit

Animation Summit

Art Direction Summit

Audio Summit

Board Game Design Summit

Community Management Summit

Educators Summit

Esports Summit

Fair Play Alliance Summit

Free to Play Summit

Game Narrative Summit

Independent Games Summit

Level Design Summit

Machine Learning Summit

Math in Game Development Summit

Online Game Technology Summit

Production Essentials Summit

Technical Artist Summit

Tools Summit

UX Summit

Visual Effects Summit

(Game Design Workshop and Storytelling Fundamentals Workshop will remain independently curated and are not accepting submissions.)

GDC organizers aim to achieve diversity of voice, experience and perspective. When considering who would be best to speak on behalf of your company or department, it is strongly encouraged to take this goal into consideration.

For more details on the submission process or GDC 2020 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook or Twitter. The GDC Vault website offers access to a wide variety of free GDC 2019 slides & session videos, and GDC All Access Pass holders and individual Vault subscribers get access to hundreds of video sessions from this and previous GDC events.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa Tech