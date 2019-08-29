Day of the Devs is looking for indie games for its 2019 showcase

The folks behind Day of the Devs are now taking submissions for games to join the Day of the Devs event this November.

It’s an opportunity for smaller dev teams to get some eyes on their current in-development projects during the day-long event, though the call for submissions notes that any game selected must still be unreleased by the time the showcase rolls around on November 10.

Ultimately, organizers Double Fine and iam8bit say they’re after “the most uniquely beautiful, interesting and inspiring unreleased indie titles,” and encourage developers with projects “small and big, quiet or loud, simplistic or outrageous” to apply. There's no mention of how many games this year's event will take, though Day of the Devs hosted 80 different indie games last time around.

A forum to register for consideration can be found here. Submissions are open until September 23, and everyone involved hopes to have the list of accepted games set by early October. Meanwhile the event itself kicks off in San Francisco on November 10. More info can be found on the Day of the Devs website.