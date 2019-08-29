Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
August 29, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
August 29, 2019
arrowPress Releases
August 29, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Day of the Devs is looking for indie games for its 2019 showcase

Day of the Devs is looking for indie games for its 2019 showcase

August 29, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
August 29, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie

The folks behind Day of the Devs are now taking submissions for games to join the Day of the Devs event this November.

It’s an opportunity for smaller dev teams to get some eyes on their current in-development projects during the day-long event, though the call for submissions notes that any game selected must still be unreleased by the time the showcase rolls around on November 10.

Ultimately, organizers Double Fine and iam8bit say they’re after “the most uniquely beautiful, interesting and inspiring unreleased indie titles,” and encourage developers with projects “small and big, quiet or loud, simplistic or outrageous” to apply. There's no mention of how many games this year's event will take, though Day of the Devs hosted 80 different indie games last time around.

A forum to register for consideration can be found here. Submissions are open until September 23, and everyone involved hopes to have the list of accepted games set by early October. Meanwhile the event itself kicks off in San Francisco on November 10. More info can be found on the Day of the Devs website.

Related Jobs

Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.29.19]
Sr. Character Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.29.19]
Principal Character Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.29.19]
Senior Content Designer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[08.28.19]
Senior Systems Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image