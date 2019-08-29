Video: Conquering the creative challenges in Marvel's Spider-Man

Despite what you'd think, working with a well-known IP and character like Spider-Man doesn't make it much easier to tackle creative decisions that pop up during game development.

There were several challenges when proving out the creative vision on Marvel's Spider-Man and this GDC 2019 talk from Insomniac Games' Bryan Intihar discusses how the team overcame three such hurdles in order to hit the creative and narrative goals that were set for Marvel's Spider-Man.

The talk, up for free on the GDC YouTube channel, touches on challenges developers face when proving their creative vision early on and explores strategies creative directors, writers, designers and anyone interested in general game direction can use to overcome those challenges.

