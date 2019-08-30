Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

August 30, 2019
Sales revenue up at CD Projekt thanks to evergreen The Witcher series

August 30, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
The Witcher franchise is still driving revenue at Polish company CD Projekt, which is busy preparing for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 next year. 

According to the company's fiscal report for the six months ended June 30, 2019, sales revenues across the entire CD Projekt Group rose by 27 percent year-on-year to 214.4 million PLN ($54 million), while net profits dipped by 1 percent to 51.7 million PLN ($13 million). 

The bulk of that revenue came from the firm's game development division CD Projekt Red, which contributed 138.7 million PLN ($34.9 million) in sales revenue. The company's DRM-free online storefront, GOG.com, brought in the remaining 81.1 million PLN ($20.4 million) -- with both divisions witnessing an upswing in revenue year-on-year. 

Commenting on the report, CD Projekt vice president Piotr Nielubowicz explained The Witcher 3 was the main driver of sales revenue, and said the acclaimed RPG actually sold more copies during the first half of 2019 than it did in 2018. 

He also revealed the group spent has 60 million PLN ($15.1 million) on the development on new games and technologies over the past six months, resulting in a cumulative balance of expenditures on development projects of 292 million PLN ($73.6 million).

