August 30, 2019
Blizzard is suing Chinese studio Sina Games for ripping off Warcraft series

August 30, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Blizzard Entertainment is suing Chinese developer Sina Games for allegedly copying its Warcraft series with free-to-play mobile title Glorious Saga

As reported by Polygon, Blizzard filed a lawsuit in California on August 16 and claimed Glorious Saga is effectively a direct ripoff of Warcraft.

"[Sina Games] did not just copy a few discrete elements from Blizzard's Warcraft games; they create a game whose content is almost entirely copied from the Warcraft games and related products," reads the suit.

"Every character in the infringing game was copied from a character in the Warcraft games, and many even bear the names of popular characters in the Warcraft games such as 'Jaina Proudmoore,' 'Gul’dan,' and 'Malfurion.'" 

The studio goes on the allege that every creature, monster, animal, and vehicle featured in Glorious Saga is also copied from Warcraft, along with specific audio cues, sound effects, and even the game icon (pictured below). 

Blizzard is seeking a court order to halt the infringement and is asking for Sina to fork over $150,000 per infringed work as compensation for the "serious and irreparable harm" done to its business.

Since the lawsuit was filed, Sina Games has taken Glorious Saga offline. In a post on Facebook the company explained all servers have been switched off, but stopped short of confirming the move was in response to the lawsuit.

Those interested can check out the lawsuit in its entirety over on Scribd.

