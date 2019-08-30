Fate/Grand Order dev Type-Moon opens new studio

Type-Moon, the developer behind the fighting game series Melty Blood and the mobile gatcha Fate/Grand Order, has opened a new subsidiary studio called Type-Moon Studio BB.

The new offshoot is headed up by Kazuya Niinou, the former series director for Square Enix’s Dragon Quest Builders franchise.

Niinou officially announced his departure from Square Enix last week, saying, in tweets translated by Gematsu, that he had become burnt out during the development of Dragon Quest Builders 2 and “wanted to try out a development cycle different from Square Enix.”

Under Niinou, Type-Moon’s Studio BB aims to support both internal and external game development projects. Specifically, the studio will manage both medium to large 3D games created by external developers, and will work on small 2D games through its in-house development efforts.