Get a job: Sony PlayStation is hiring a Head of Global Portfolio and Acquisitions

Location: San Mateo, CA

The Head of Global Portfolio and Acquisitions will oversee the entire content pipeline from content creators both existing and potential. This person will lead a team of people based across the globe who source, track, evaluate and build partnerships with the best 3rd party Publishers and Developers on the planet, ensuring PlayStation is the Best Place to Play.

Responsibilities:

As part of the Global Publisher and Developer Relations teams, reporting directly into the VP, Global Third Party Relations this role will:

Lead the Global Content roadmap

Supervise the Content Intelligence program

Communicate portfolio, schedules and priorities to key internal business stakeholders

Interpret platform strategies and content needs and set content priorities

Negotiate and secure content through partnerships

Administrate and manage a global content fund

Secure internal support for partnership titles, in particular with Executive teams

Primary point of contact with Legal teams on any partnership or acquisition deals

Qualifications:

Previous Experience of working for a Games or Other Entertainment Platform or service or 3rd party video-games Publisher/Developer preferred

Demonstrable deal negotiation and closing skills

Experience in the management of contracts

Strong and demonstrable commercial and business acumen

Leadership experience at a senior level – teams of over 10 people

An effective communicator who is used to dealing with challenging B2B customers as well as a wide array of department from Legal to Marketing

Knowledge and a passion for video-games preferred

Entrepreneurial capabilities

A highly enthusiastic, driven and motivating leader who is results oriented and has worked in a cross-collaborative environment

10 + years of progressively responsible business development experience and/or commercial experience within the entertainment, global electronics, technology/platform-based business preferred.

International or global experience preferred

Strong network of existing video-game publishers and developers essential

Understanding of video-game development

Strong product knowledge and industry insight

Sony is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All persons will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, legally protected physical or mental disability, covered veteran status, status in the U.S. uniformed services, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, genetic information or membership in any other legally protected category.

We strive to create an inclusive environment, empower employees and embrace diversity. We encourage everyone to respond.

We sincerely appreciate the time and effort you spent in contacting us and we thank you for your interest in PlayStation.

