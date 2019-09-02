FIFA overseer David Rutter to lead EA Studios Europe

Newsbrief: David Rutter, overseer of the FIFA franchise and SVP and general manager of EA Sports Vancouver and Bucharest, has been appointed group general manager of EA Studios Europe.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the switch will see Rutter help lead the various development teams at DICE Stockholm, Ghost Games, and Criterion.

"David Rutter has moved to Europe and taken on the role of group general manager for EA Studios Europe to lead our creators at DICE Stockholm, Ghost and Criterion," said EA, confirming the move in a short statement.

"For the last 12 years, David has led our FIFA franchise and EA Sports development teams at EA Vancouver and EA Romania to amazing success.”