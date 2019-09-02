Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 2, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 2, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 2, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

FIFA overseer David Rutter to lead EA Studios Europe

FIFA overseer David Rutter to lead EA Studios Europe

September 2, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
September 2, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: David Rutter, overseer of the FIFA franchise and SVP and general manager of EA Sports Vancouver and Bucharest, has been appointed group general manager of EA Studios Europe. 

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the switch will see Rutter help lead the various development teams at DICE Stockholm, Ghost Games, and Criterion. 

"David Rutter has moved to Europe and taken on the role of group general manager for EA Studios Europe to lead our creators at DICE Stockholm, Ghost and Criterion," said EA, confirming the move in a short statement. 

"For the last 12 years, David has led our FIFA franchise and EA Sports development teams at EA Vancouver and EA Romania to amazing success.”

Related Jobs

iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[09.02.19]
Mid - Senior Producer
Bending Spoons S.p.A. VAT ID: IT08931860962
Bending Spoons S.p.A. VAT ID: IT08931860962 — Milan, Italy
[09.02.19]
Game Lead
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[08.30.19]
Lead Character TD
Manticore Games
Manticore Games — San Mateo, California, United States
[08.30.19]
Senior Product Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image