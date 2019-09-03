Pokemon Masters has topped 10 million downloads in four days

Newsbrief: Pokemon Masters, the free-to-play mobile battler from DeNA and The Pokemon Company, has amassed 10 million downloads in four days.

The game launched across iOS and Android on August 29, and according to official figures revealed on Twitter by DeNA (translated by PocketGamer.biz) has now been downloaded over 10 million times worldwide.

It's a notable figure that highlights the pulling power of the Pokemon franchise, although its worth noting that 10 million downloads doesn't necessarily translate directly into players -- given people could have downloaded the game on multiple devices, or simply downloaded the title before forgetting to play.