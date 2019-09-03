Trine 4 publisher Modus Games acquires Brazilian studio The Balance

Trine 4 and Cris Tales publisher Modus Games has acquired Brazilian game studio The Balance for an undisclosed fee.

The deal means Modus now has its first internal development studio, and will see The Balance be rebranded as Modus Studios Brazil.

For those unfamiliar with the name, The Balance is the developer behind 3D mech brawler Override: Mech City Brawl, which launched on Windows PC and will now head to the Nintendo Switch later this year.

"This is one of many giant steps for Modus as we strengthen our goal to bring AAA publishing services to independent developers," said Modus chief exec, Christina Seelye, in a press release. "With the creation of Modus Studios Brazil, we will be better positioned to fund and support burgeoning markets and enhance Modus IPs."