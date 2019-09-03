Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 3, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 3, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 3, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Gearbox launches Homeworld 3 crowdfunding campaign with $1 goal

Gearbox launches Homeworld 3 crowdfunding campaign with $1 goal

September 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
September 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production

Gearbox has announced that Homeworld 3 is in development at Blackbird Interactive, and the publisher is soliciting additional funds and input from the community through the crowdfunding platform Fig.

It’s always of note when established developers or publishers turn to crowdfunding platforms to help make a game a reality, but Gearbox has made it clear the game’s future isn’t contingent on the crowdfunding campaign taking off.

To make true on that promise, the Homeworld 3 campaign launched with only a $1 funding goal. It has, naturally, already surpassed that goal after just a few days on the platform.

At the time of writing, the Homeworld 3 campaign has raised over $500,000, about half of which is made up of investment-styled Fig Funds as opposed to traditional crowdfunding pledges.

Gearbox notes that the game is only a few months into pre-production, allowing it to solicit thoughts and suggestions from backers on “its features, priorities, and even what the collector’s edition will include” and, later on, report back on how backer data influenced the game’s development.

“We want it to be clear that the game is on a solid foundation, funding-wise,” Gearbox explains on the campaign’s Fig page. “We’re partnering with Fig to give back to longtime fans who have sustained Homeworld for years by giving them a chance to invest in Homeworld 3’s success and help us understand the game they’ve been dreaming about.”

Related Jobs

Astragon Entertainment
Astragon Entertainment — Dueseldorf, Germany
[09.03.19]
Game Producer (f/m/d)
Heart Machine
Heart Machine — Culver City, California, United States
[09.02.19]
Studio Manager
iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[09.02.19]
Mid - Senior Producer
Manticore Games
Manticore Games — San Mateo, California, United States
[08.30.19]
Senior Product Manager


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image