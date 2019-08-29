Video: A data-driven deep dive into the 12 motivations for players

In this 2019 GDC talk, Quantic Foundry's Nick Yee take a deep dive into each of the 12 motivations in the company's Gamer Motivation Model, based on Quantic Foundry's survey of over 400,000 game players.

It was a practical rundown of player motivation that equipped devs with terms to describe players' psychological underpinnings, ways to identify specific game mechanics/features they are linked to, specific game examples along the spectrum of the motivations, and intriguingly idiosyncratic aspects of each.

If you didn't catch it live at GDC this year, no worries -- Yee's talk is now completely free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

