Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 4, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 4, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 4, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Chat with the Knights And Bikes and Remnant: From the Ashes devs today!

September 4, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
September 4, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

For readers who are followers of the GDC Twitch channel, you're in for a rare treat! Today over on our sister organization's channel, the developers behind Knights And Bikes and Remnant: From the Ashes will be dropping by in two different streams to take your questions and discuss the development of these two very distinct games. 

First at 1PM EST, the developers of Knights And Bikes will be dropping by from the UK to chat about their co-op, kid-friendly retro adventure. Then at 3PM EST, Gunfire Games' fine gamemakers will drop by to discuss the gunpowder-infused Dark Souls-a-like Remnant: From the Ashes

Developers working on similar games would be best served dropping by both chats, but developers of all stripes should feel free to drop by and ask your questions in Twitch chat! 

And for more game developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent Informa Tech

Related Jobs

The Walt Disney Company
The Walt Disney Company — Glendale, California, United States
[09.04.19]
Game Designer, Creative Development
Wargaming Mobile
Wargaming Mobile — Berlin, Germany
[09.04.19]
Lead Producer
iGotcha Studios
iGotcha Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
[09.03.19]
Senior Game Designer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[09.02.19]
QA Tester


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image