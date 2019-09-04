Chat with the Knights And Bikes and Remnant: From the Ashes devs today!

For readers who are followers of the GDC Twitch channel, you're in for a rare treat! Today over on our sister organization's channel, the developers behind Knights And Bikes and Remnant: From the Ashes will be dropping by in two different streams to take your questions and discuss the development of these two very distinct games.

First at 1PM EST, the developers of Knights And Bikes will be dropping by from the UK to chat about their co-op, kid-friendly retro adventure. Then at 3PM EST, Gunfire Games' fine gamemakers will drop by to discuss the gunpowder-infused Dark Souls-a-like Remnant: From the Ashes.

Developers working on similar games would be best served dropping by both chats, but developers of all stripes should feel free to drop by and ask your questions in Twitch chat!

And for more game developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.

