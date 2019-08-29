Get a job: Join Activision as a Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Santa Monica, California

Your Mission

As a Producer, you will support the creation of each project’s schedule, budget, production pathways, and overall plan. You will also continue to provide supervision and support through the full product life-cycle (concept development thru to post launch DLC support). In addition, you will partner with all external teams to overcome complex problems, improve product quality and stay on track.

What you’ll do:

SCHEDULE

Manage and track game development with internal / external studios across all SKUs of a mainline product(s).

Identify weaknesses, bottlenecks, and risks in the schedule.

Troubleshoot communication and schedule dependency problems with team leadership.

Maintain documentation necessary to keep all partners coordinated.

BUDGET

Create, manage, and track development budgets, including but not limited to internal studios, outsourced support, localizations, voice over, music, and licenses.

QUALITY

Track build deliverables and manage feedback and input from various groups at Activision HQ to the developer.

Direct the Quality Assurance process to ensure a high quality experience and great reputation for the product.

Direct the Localization process and ensure a high quality experience for end users.

Evaluate and judge gameplay in its current state and its trajectory towards close against industry standards. Identify what plays and looks good and how to drive improvements toward greatness by leveraging qualitative assessments.

COMMUNICATION

Facilitate interaction between development team and legal department.

Collaborate with Marketing to execute plans for the product lines, brands, and lines of business.

Be an internal and external advocate for the product and support as needed at trade shows and PR events.

Improve existing and/or create new processes to help improve communication and efficiencies.

Develop healthy relationship with development teams in order to successfully collaborate, influence, and support them.

Player Profile

Minimum of 5 years of game development experience or production experience.

2+ years as a Producer or equivalent level position.

Experience shipping at least 2 console game projects [full lifecycle from concept to launch].

Experience working on games with a live-services component.

Familiarity with project management methodologies.

Must be flexible and able to deal with ambiguity regularly.

Knowledgeable about games and trends in the industry, including Monetization, E-Sports, Free-to-Play and other ways games are expanding beyond the core mainline experience.

Broad experience in project management, analysis, and ability to work across multiple teams in a fast-paced environment and with a high degree of autonomy.

Experience effectively collaborating with internal teams and development studios within the video game industry.

Experience in identifying the strengths and weaknesses in a game, and knowing when to marshal resources to lean into strengths or address weaknesses.

Experience shipping on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, and/or PC.

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal; proven experience communicating with all levels of an organization, including cross-functional partners, external teams, and executives.

Positive attitude and passion for making games.

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent level of industry experience required.

Your Platform

We’re headquartered in Santa Monica, California, housing multiple teams across many disciplines of Marketing, PR, Sales, Supply Chain and other corporate functions such as HR, IT, Legal, Facilities and Finance. Santa Monica is the nerve center of our company, where the best ideas combine with unrivalled rigor to create the biggest and best entertainment experiences in the world.

