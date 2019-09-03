Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This fall's MacOS update ends support for all 32-bit apps

September 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Back at WWDC 2019, Apple announced that its next big MacOS update would spell the end for 32-bit apps. That update, originally slated for fall 2019 is now nearly upon us meaning that any Apple computer sporting that upcoming macOS version, Catalina, will no longer be able to run 32-bit games and apps.

Apple first announced a tentative end to 32-bit app support back in early 2018, a gradual push that, on paper, intends to give developers some wiggle room to convert their apps to 64-bit.

But as many have pointed out every time the future of 32-bit support is called into question, not all developers have the time, resources, or legal ability to bring their older games up to Apple’s current standards meaning their games will essentially vanish from MacOS.

As developer Paolo Pedercini recently pointed out on Twitter, that includes a large slice of games made with Unity before 2016, as previous versions of the popular game engine didn’t support building 64-bit apps for MacOS.

Mobile developers may recognize this as a similar push to the one Apple made on iOS in 2017. The company first started warning its users when they opened a 32-bit app that the program wouldn’t be supported on later versions of iOS then in November launched iOS 11 and ended 32-bit support completely.

Some iOS developers have taken the time to remaster their classic iOS games to prevent those early mobile titles from vanishing completely, but not all developers are able to take similar steps.

For MacOS, Apple announced back in April of last year that it planned to kill 32-bit app support on the operating system used by Apple’s desktop and laptop computers at some point in the near future, later announcing that Catalina’s launch in fall 2019, likely during the next month or two, would bring about the end of 32-bit apps on desktop and laptop computers.

Apple officially stopped accepting 32-bit app submissions on MacOS at the beginning of 2018, so anything submitted since that point will remain unaffected by the change,  

