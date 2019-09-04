Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 4, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 4, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 4, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ukie launches diversity census to analyse shape of the UK games industry

Ukie launches diversity census to analyse shape of the UK games industry

September 4, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
September 4, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Ukie has launched the UK Games Industry Diversity Census in a bid to better understand the make-up and shape of the UK games industry.

The trade body hopes the census will produce "the most detailed analysis on the diversity of the industry's workforce ever conducted," and explained the results will be fed back to the industry and UK government to help inform policy and drive positive change. 

Although the census is voluntary, it has already been backed by a number of big names including Jagex, Creative Assembly, Ustwo Games, and NaturalMotion, and is also being supported by diversity advocates such as POC in Play and Women in Games.

Funding for the initiative is being provided by the Arts & Humanities Research Council, while the University of Sheffield and the University of Leeds have also backed the project.

"This new Census will give us for the first-time a crucial understanding of the diversity make-up of the games industry and we’re calling on everyone who currently works for a UK based-games businesses to complete it," commented Ukie CEO, Dr. Jo Twist, in a press release.

"We know as an industry, that more needs to be done to improve diversity, to make the sector an inclusive and welcoming place for people of all backgrounds to want to work. By taking part in the census, businesses and individuals working in the sector can help us produce the evidence base we need to drive positive transformation in the sector." 

Those interested in taking part will be able to contribute data in one of two ways. Larger businesses can procure a pack from Ukie, which includes all the legal and process documentation needed to complete the survey, by contacting [email protected] Smaller companies, meanwhile, can submit information online using this direct online sign-up link.

Related Jobs

The Walt Disney Company
The Walt Disney Company — Glendale, California, United States
[09.04.19]
Game Designer, Creative Development
Wargaming Mobile
Wargaming Mobile — Berlin, Germany
[09.04.19]
Senior Concept Artist
Wargaming Mobile
Wargaming Mobile — Berlin, Germany
[09.04.19]
Lead Producer
Wargaming Mobile
Wargaming Mobile — Berlin, Germany
[09.04.19]
Senior Game Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image