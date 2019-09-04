Ukie launches diversity census to analyse shape of the UK games industry

Ukie has launched the UK Games Industry Diversity Census in a bid to better understand the make-up and shape of the UK games industry.

The trade body hopes the census will produce "the most detailed analysis on the diversity of the industry's workforce ever conducted," and explained the results will be fed back to the industry and UK government to help inform policy and drive positive change.

Although the census is voluntary, it has already been backed by a number of big names including Jagex, Creative Assembly, Ustwo Games, and NaturalMotion, and is also being supported by diversity advocates such as POC in Play and Women in Games.

Funding for the initiative is being provided by the Arts & Humanities Research Council, while the University of Sheffield and the University of Leeds have also backed the project.

"This new Census will give us for the first-time a crucial understanding of the diversity make-up of the games industry and we’re calling on everyone who currently works for a UK based-games businesses to complete it," commented Ukie CEO, Dr. Jo Twist, in a press release.

"We know as an industry, that more needs to be done to improve diversity, to make the sector an inclusive and welcoming place for people of all backgrounds to want to work. By taking part in the census, businesses and individuals working in the sector can help us produce the evidence base we need to drive positive transformation in the sector."

Those interested in taking part will be able to contribute data in one of two ways. Larger businesses can procure a pack from Ukie, which includes all the legal and process documentation needed to complete the survey, by contacting [email protected] Smaller companies, meanwhile, can submit information online using this direct online sign-up link.