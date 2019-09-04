Microsoft partners with SK Telecom for 5G game-streaming in Korea

Microsoft has joined forces with SK Telecom to deliver 5G-based cloud games in South Korea.

The Xbox maker announced its partnership with the South Korean telecommunications company at a press conference in Seoul, and explained the pair will work together to roll out cloud-based games via Project xCloud.

Unveiled last year, Project xCloud is Microsoft's cloud-based game streaming tech that will let users play games on whatever device they choose, from smartphones and tablets to PCs and other hardware.

The service is due to go live in some regions later this year, and Microsoft claims xCloud will eventually help usher in a new era where video games are "on demand and accessible from any screen."

In Korea, at least, SK Telecom, has been brought onboard to help Microsoft make that vision a reality. The telecoms company intends to support xCloud with its 5G network, which will apparently offer users a "more immersive and seamless experience" marked by quick speeds and ultra-low latency.

As an exclusive operating partner of Microsoft's cloud gaming service in Korea, the firm will also be expected to help Microsoft strengthen its position in the mobile games market by leveraging its vast infrastructure.

The duo plan to start a public preview for Project xCloud in Korea in October 2019 for selected SK Telecom subscribers, with a view to testing the service and learning more about game streaming in the Korean market.