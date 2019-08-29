Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 4, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 4, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 4, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How indies and small studios can succeed with licensed games

September 4, 2019 | By Staff
September 4, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Business/Marketing, Video, Vault

In this 2019 GDC session, Devolver Digital's Nigel Lowrie, Nerial's Francois Alliot, and HBO's Jeff Peters explore the possibilities that smaller studios and indie developers might have in licensed games like Reigns: Game of Thrones

It was an interesting look at how a game like this comes together, and what it takes for a small team and a big brand owner to work together in harmony. The panel discussed the design and development of Reigns: Game of Thrones from conception to marketing and release, sharing useful insights along the way.

If you haven't seen it yet, or you just want to brush up on what you learned at GDC, take advantage of the fact that this talk is now completely free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank CA or Durham NC, California, United States
[09.04.19]
Sr. Engine Programmer
Manticore Games
Manticore Games — San Mateo, California, United States
[09.04.19]
Marketing and Branding Director
Manticore Games
Manticore Games — San Mateo, California, United States
[09.04.19]
Head of Go-To-Market and Growth
Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast — Renton, Washington, United States
[09.04.19]
Lead Client Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image