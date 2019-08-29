Video: How indies and small studios can succeed with licensed games

In this 2019 GDC session, Devolver Digital's Nigel Lowrie, Nerial's Francois Alliot, and HBO's Jeff Peters explore the possibilities that smaller studios and indie developers might have in licensed games like Reigns: Game of Thrones.

It was an interesting look at how a game like this comes together, and what it takes for a small team and a big brand owner to work together in harmony. The panel discussed the design and development of Reigns: Game of Thrones from conception to marketing and release, sharing useful insights along the way.

If you haven't seen it yet, or you just want to brush up on what you learned at GDC, take advantage of the fact that this talk is now completely free to watch via the official GDC YouTube channel!

