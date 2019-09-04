GhostWire: Tokyo creative director Ikumi Nakamura departs Tango Gameworks

Ikumi Nakamura, the creative director on Tango Gameworks' upcoming game GhostWire: Tokyo has departed the studio.

Nakamura shared the news in a tweet sent out this afternoon, noting that her departure ends a 9 years saga at the Evil Within developer and its parent company Zenimax. Nakamura joined the studio the year it was founded, and started just one month before it was acquired by Zenimax.

“For several years, I have been doing my best to create the GhostWire: Tokyo which I’ve felt like my child,” she added in a LinkedIn post on her departure. “I've also decided to proceed to the new world I can keep myself happy and somebody require me. Now the huge world is showing me infinite possibilities, like an open-world video game. Life [is] NOT linear.”

Prior to her work as creative director of GhostWire: Tokyo, Nakamura provided artistic support though character, enemy, environment, and logo design on The Evil Within, served as art director for the game’s DLC, and continued work on the series as a concept artist for The Evil Within 2.

In the days before her 9 years at the Zenimax-owned studio, Nakamura also worked as a concept artist for Bayonetta at PlatniumGames and an environment artist for Okami at Capcom.