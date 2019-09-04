Watch Rex Crowle discuss the design choices behind Knights And Bikes

Two weeks ago, the folks at Foam Sword games completed their game development journey with the release of Knights and Bikes, a top-down childhood adventure about two kids looking for treasure on a fictional British island.

Now that it's out, studio co-founder Rex Crowle has had time to reflect on the process of making Knights And Bikes, and was eager to share that knowledge earlier today on the GDC Twitch channel.

In a lengthy conversation jumping from visual arts to interactivity, Crowle explained how Knights and Bikes went from Kickstarter fever dream to a fully realized game. It was a particularly fun conversation that you can now view in its entirety in the video above.

If you're interested in participating in more developer interviews and select GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.