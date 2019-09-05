Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 5, 2019
Watch John Pearl discuss the procedural design of Remnant: From the Ashes

September 5, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Remnant: From the Ashes has emerged as a notable new entry to the third-person action genre that's been popularized by Dark Souls and its brethren. Not only does the game mix up the third-person action combat with a significant new addition of gun combat, but the game also uses procedural levels to generate unique runs for every player that are filled with different buildings, NPCs, and objects to create a creepy apocalyptic world. 

Yesterday on the GDC Twitch channel, design director John Pearl dropped by to discuss the design and development that drives Remnant: From the Ashes. If you're interested in how precision-driven combat can mix with procedurally-driven levels, you can watch the full conversation in the video above! 

And for more developer interviews and seleect GDC talks, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel. 

