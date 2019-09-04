Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 4, 2019
Nintendo Direct shows off surprise sequels, new ports in aggressive year-end pitch

Nintendo Direct shows off surprise sequels, new ports in aggressive year-end pitch

September 4, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
September 4, 2019 | By Bryant Francis
Nintendo wasted no time in today's Direct video announcement with a slew of new ports, surprise sequels, and content announcements bolstering the Nintendo Switch's year-end lineup. 

After kicking off with a confirmation that Overwatch would be making its way to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo proceeded to showcase new ports for Return of the Obra Dinn, Divinity Original Sin 2, Xenoblade Chronicles, Tokyo Mirage Sessions, and more. 

The more recent ports were joined by some older game announcements including Doom 64, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, and a dual-pack of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, and Assassin's Creed Rogue. Before announcing that Deadly Premonition would be ported to the Switch, Nintendo surprised audiences by announcing a sequel, Deadly Premonition 2. 

Nintendo also confirmed expanded support for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with the announcement of new downloadable characters in development, and announced a new SNES emulation system for its Nintendo Switch Online service. 

Among the SNES games announced was Stunt Race FX, a title that has not been ported since its original debut in 1994. 

For more information, you can view all of Nintendo's announcements from today's Direct here. 

