Call of Duty developer Sledgehammer Games opens new studio in Australia

September 5, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Call of Duty: WWII developer Sledgehammer Games has opened a new studio in Melbourne, Australia. 

The studio's new producer Alayna Cole broke the news on Twitter, and revealed she'll be helping expand the dev team after officially starting her new role next week. Sledgehammer itself has yet to confirm the news, but it looks like the cat is out of the bag regardless. 

Founded in 2009 by Glen Schofield and Michael Condrey, who worked together at Visceral Games on the Dead Space franchise, Sledgehammer has churned out three Call of Duty titles over the past decade, including WWII, Advanced Warfare, and Modern Warfare 3.

