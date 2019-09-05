Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 5, 2019
MWM Immersive turns game publisher, debut title will be Creature in the Well

MWM Immersive turns game publisher, debut title will be Creature in the Well

September 5, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
September 5, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
MWM Immersive, the interactive entertainment division of media company MWM, is becoming a full-fledged video game publisher. 

The division is being rebranded as MWM Interactive, and will make its publishing debut with Flight School Studios' hack-n-slash pinball mashup Creature in the Well

The company has previously backed a number of VR apps and games including Groundhog Day: Like Father Like Son from Tequila Works and the spooky A Christmas Carol reimagining Chained: A Victorian Nightmare.

Although MWM Interactive will continue to support VR content while it expands into traditional games, company vice present of content Ethan Strearns explained focusing solely on VR had become "limiting" as a result of the market's consumer struggles. 

"We are still focused on VR. But as a company focused on empowering storytellers and being able to make media content across any type of platform, we realized that it was limiting for us to only be making interactive content for virtual reality platforms," commented Strearns. "We have the opportunity to make a lot of different types of content and reach more a larger audience of people."

Outlining its broader video game ambitions, the company revealed Creature in the Well is only the first release in a multi-project relationship its built with Flight School Studios. The game will launch on Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on September 6.

