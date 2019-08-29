Video: Understanding Halo 5's geometry caching optimizations

In this 2017 GDC session, Zabir Hoque and Ben Laidlaw walk you through the optimizations they made to the vertex caching pipeline of Halo 5: Guardians to make the game's destruction come alive.

Together, the pair showcased how geometry caching allows for the creation of vastly complex motions and interactions that are baked into a convenient format, doing for dynamic environments what motion capture does for character animation.

It was a fascinating talk that dived deep into the technical side of a big-budget Halo game, and it's well worth watching now that it's available (for free!) on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

