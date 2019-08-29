Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Ghost of Tsushima dev Sucker Punch is hiring a QA Manager

Get a job: Ghost of Tsushima dev Sucker Punch is hiring a QA Manager

September 5, 2019 | By Staff
QA Manager, Sucker Punch Productions

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Here at Sucker Punch we’re hard at work on Ghost of Tsushima, and we’re looking for an experienced manager for our QA Team. You’ll be responsible for the entire Quality Assurance process, from the strategic planning to final verification, in order to help Sucker Punch ship a best-in-class AAA game for the PlayStation console.

Sucker Punch is focused on maintaining a collaborative and healthy work environment, and QA is an integral part of our team. If you’ve got something to say about the game, you’re expected to walk across the office and say it. You’re not going to have to fit your feedback into the comments field of a bug report. Quality Assurance is not only about fixing bugs, it is also about player experience, immersive storytelling, and having fun playing the game. We recognize QA as being a key aspect of taking Ghost of Tsushima to its full potential.

Responsibilities

  • Define a strategy and a plan to deliver a best-in-class AAA game for the PlayStation console
  • Define, coordinate, and run QA tests for both internal and external groups
  • Manage the QA team organization and staffing process
  • Keep a critical eye for game quality, advocating for the player’s interests
  • Help us ship a fun, robust, and highly polished game

Qualifications

  • Five years of QA experience in the games industry
  • Full-cycle team management experience: recruiting, onboarding, reviews, termination
  • Experienced project manager, with a focus on product quality
  • Excellent multi-disciplinary communication skills
  • Great strategic planning skills, with a strong drive to improve on the "traditional" QA model:
    • "Work smarter, not harder."
  • Proven track record in automated game data collection, analysis and reporting
  • Experience identifying needs, designing, and deploying of automated tests

Bonus Factors

  • Proficient in a scripting language like Python or Lua
  • Familiarity with the approval process for PlayStation titles
  • Have worked on an open-world game

If you think you’re the right person for this job, get in touch! 

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

