Get a job: Ghost of Tsushima dev Sucker Punch is hiring a QA Manager

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Here at Sucker Punch we’re hard at work on Ghost of Tsushima, and we’re looking for an experienced manager for our QA Team. You’ll be responsible for the entire Quality Assurance process, from the strategic planning to final verification, in order to help Sucker Punch ship a best-in-class AAA game for the PlayStation console.



Sucker Punch is focused on maintaining a collaborative and healthy work environment, and QA is an integral part of our team. If you’ve got something to say about the game, you’re expected to walk across the office and say it. You’re not going to have to fit your feedback into the comments field of a bug report. Quality Assurance is not only about fixing bugs, it is also about player experience, immersive storytelling, and having fun playing the game. We recognize QA as being a key aspect of taking Ghost of Tsushima to its full potential.



Responsibilities

Define a strategy and a plan to deliver a best-in-class AAA game for the PlayStation console

Define, coordinate, and run QA tests for both internal and external groups

Manage the QA team organization and staffing process

Keep a critical eye for game quality, advocating for the player’s interests

Help us ship a fun, robust, and highly polished game

Qualifications

Five years of QA experience in the games industry

Full-cycle team management experience: recruiting, onboarding, reviews, termination

Experienced project manager, with a focus on product quality

Excellent multi-disciplinary communication skills

Great strategic planning skills, with a strong drive to improve on the "traditional" QA model: "Work smarter, not harder."

Proven track record in automated game data collection, analysis and reporting

Experience identifying needs, designing, and deploying of automated tests

Bonus Factors

Proficient in a scripting language like Python or Lua

Familiarity with the approval process for PlayStation titles

Have worked on an open-world game

If you think you’re the right person for this job, get in touch!

