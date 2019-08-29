Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 6, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 6, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 6, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The beauty industry is getting an AR makeover; learn how at XRDC!

The beauty industry is getting an AR makeover; learn how at XRDC!

September 6, 2019 | By Staff
September 6, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Design, Business/Marketing, XRDC

More and more industries are finding innovative uses for augmented reality technologies, and the best place to learn how, why, and what it means for you is at XRDC in San Francisco next month!

That's because XRDC is a premier rallying point for AR/VR/MR innovators, making it a great place to meet experts in these industries and learn how your skills can help push the boundaries of what these technologies can do. 

For example, augmented reality mirrors and other cutting-edge AR tech are popping up in beauty stores worldwide, and ModiFace's Jennifer Tidy will give you the inside scoop in her XRDC Brand Experience track talk on "The Future of Augmented Reality for Beauty Consumers and Retailers."

Make time to check this talk out, because you can expect to walk away with a deep understanding of how AR mirrors are transforming in-store shopping, how brands are using AR technology, the future of virtual makeover technology, and the consumer benefit for AR technology in beauty.

It's a great opportunity to see how your passion for AR/VR/MR can be applied to all sorts of different businesses and industries, so if you're not already registered to attend XRDC, sign up now! And don't forget: this year there's an all-new XRDC pass for sale, the Startup Pass, specifically designed to give smaller teams and trailblazing startups a clear path to success at XRDC at nearly half the price of the regular pass!

For more details about XRDC, which is produced by organizers of the Game Developers Conference, check out the official XRDC website. You can also subscribe to regular XRDC updates via emailTwitter and Facebook.

Gamasutra, XRDC, and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa

Related Jobs

HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[09.06.19]
Experienced Software Engineer
Ubisoft Belgrade Doo
Ubisoft Belgrade Doo — Belgrade, Serbia
[09.06.19]
Lead Environment Artist on Rainbow Six: Quarantine
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[09.06.19]
Lead Game Designer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.06.19]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image