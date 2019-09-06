Celeste developers form new studio Extremely OK Games

The developers behind acclaimed platformer Celeste have formed a new studio called Extremely OK Games (EXOK).

In a post on the studio website, Celeste lead developer Matt Thorson explained the game's success has allowed the entire team to relocate to Vancouver and establish a permanent office.

Joining Thorson at the new opening are programmer Noel Berry, artists Amora Bettany and Pedro Medeiros, business guru Heidy Motta, and composer Lena Raine.

It's news that also means Thorson, who started Towerfall and Celeste developer Matt Makes Games as a solo project, will be retiring that moniker.

"Matt Makes Games will still be listed as the publisher or developer for TowerFall and Celeste, depending on the platform, but all our future work will come from EXOK," they wrote.

"I started Matt Makes Games when I was working solo in my parents' basement, and I never thought I'd be working with such an amazing team on games of this scale. On TowerFall, my collaborators took a larger role than I anticipated, and on Celeste, it was obvious that calling ourselves Matt Makes Games had become silly.

"Forming EXOK has also conveniently allowed us to restructure things in a more equitable fashion, so that we can all share ownership over our collective efforts."

EXOK has already begun work on its next project, codenamed EXOK1, and explained the game is still in a "very exploratory" phase of development.