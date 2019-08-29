Video: Designing levels for a video game mixtape

In this 2017 GDC talk, Alejandro Quan-Madrid discusses the creation of mobile game FRKN WKND, a kind of video game mixtape that's made up of a collection of autobiographical vignette games.

It's well worth a watch, if only to better understand the unique approach Quan-Madrid took to game design. Without an explicit narrative, the variety of games and their relative order are used to convey a story.

This approach relies upon the principles of montage; for example, the first chapter features slices of life that go from coding to testing a game to checking social media and getting harassed, to finally meditating to come back down. Each of these games/levels on their own is a specific kind of experience, but in this order, you begin to see the perspective of the phone's owner as the player performs as them.

Quan-Madrid offered up some intriguing insights into how this kind of mixtape approach, playing out across a mobile phone interface, allows for some remarkably creative possibilities for level design and flow.

If you haven't seen it yet, good news: Quan-Madrid's talk is now available (completely free!) to watch on the official GDC YouTube channel!

