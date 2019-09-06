Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
September 6, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
September 6, 2019
arrowPress Releases
September 6, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The role of Double Fine's publishing biz is still up in the air after joining Microsoft

The role of Double Fine's publishing biz is still up in the air after joining Microsoft

September 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
September 6, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

“From a business sense, I don't know if it structurally makes sense to have a publisher within [another publisher]. It's a complicated issue."

- Tim Schafer talks Double Fine Presents' origins and goals in an interview with Destructoid.

Double Fine Productions’ surprise acquisition by Microsoft, announced at E3 this year, posed a number of questions, including several around the future of the company’s publishing label Double Fine Presents.

In a snippet from a recent chat with Destructoid, Double Fine founder Tim Schafer admits that exactly what will happen to Presents in the wake of that acquisition is still uncertain, even to those involved with the business.

"How Double Fine Presents will evolve is kind of an unknown. It doesn't make sense to do exactly the kind of publishing stuff if we can't do it-- like if the platforms are limited,” Schafer tells Destructoid. He goes on to explain that Double Fine’s reason for setting up Presents in the first place aimed to help novel indie games break through and get a boost in exposure with a little help from Double Fine’s established industry chops.

Still, even if the publishing side of Double Fine Presents doesn’t live on now that the studio is a member of Xbox Game Studios Schafer says the company has other initiatives that can continue to try and help indies get their time in the spotlight.

“Whether or not we're still hands-on publishing those games ourselves, we can still be fulfilling that mission of just helping indie devs even though we're a part of Microsoft," says Schafer. "We can also still do things like Day of the Devs which is another part of Double Fine Presents that helps elevate 70 or 80 games, and we let people come meet those developers and play those games, and it's free to the public. It's a great way to approach that same mission, and we can still do that without officially putting our name on it and taking a share of the revenue. We don't have to do that anymore."

Related Jobs

HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg/Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
[09.06.19]
Experienced Software Engineer
Ubisoft Belgrade Doo
Ubisoft Belgrade Doo — Belgrade, Serbia
[09.06.19]
Lead Environment Artist on Rainbow Six: Quarantine
Wargaming Sydney
Wargaming Sydney — Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
[09.06.19]
Lead Game Designer
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[09.06.19]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image