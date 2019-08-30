Get a job: Ubisoft, Wizards of the Coast, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: Belgrade, Serbia

The Lead Artist on Rainbow Six: Quarantine will collaborate with a local team of Environment Artists and other Ubisoft studios. Other responsibilities include mentoring team members, validating production outcomes and overseeing development of the game.

Location: Renton, Washington

The Magic: The Gathering Arena team is looking for an experienced engineer to help manage and lead a team of engineers who build and maintain scalable cloud services that will support vast legions of players. In close collaboration with designers, artists, and other engineers, you'll be one of the main drivers of designs and decisions within the team.

Location: Burlington, Vermont

The Division of Information Technology and Sciences at Champlain College seeks an Assistant Professor of Game Programming. The successful candidate will teach a wide range of Computer Science and Game Programming courses. The typical teaching load is four courses per semester. Small class sizes optimize instructor-student interaction; hands-on activities translate theory into practice.

Because the College is entrepreneurial and market-driven, its academic programs respond to industry dynamics. Consequently, the College particularly values industry and other practical experience for its faculty and students. As a part of The Game Studio at Champlain College, the successful candidate will need to be highly collegial and collaborative with faculty from other programs. A track record of multidisciplinary collaboration is highly sought after.

Location: Pasadena, California

codeSpark is turning programing into play for kids everywhere. We’re building the largest community of young kid coders in the world. Our award-winning app, codeSpark Academy, has a unique word-free interface that allows kids as young as four to become makers. We have a strong focus on making computer science exciting for both girls and boys.

We believe all kids should have the opportunity to master this new form of literacy and creative expression. Our self-directed subscription service thoughtfully combines structured challenges and open-ended creative play. Parents pay for home use while the service is free for schools and libraries.

codeSpark is looking for a talented and experienced Full-Stack Developer to join our award-winning Development Team.