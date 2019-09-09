Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 9, 2019
Blizzard's World of Warcraft Classic hit with weekend DDoS attacks

September 9, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Blizzard’s recently released MMORPG revival World of Warcraft Classic was taken offline over the weekend by a series of DDoS attacks against the game’s servers.

According to Kotaku, the attack started around 11 AM EST on September 8, though Blizzard was able to get most World of Warcraft Classic servers back up and running by the next morning.

Since then, Blizzard’s customer support Twitter account has been sharing updates of the ongoing attack, noting that, as of last night, latency and connections were still being affected.

As Kotaku notes, some World of Warcraft players believe the perpetrator of this latest attack announced the move ahead of time via a now-suspended Twitter account, though anything specific in that regard has yet to be confirmed by Blizzard.

Distributed denial-of-service attacks are a recurring issue many high-profile game companies continue to face, and Blizzard itself is by no means a stranger to DDoS-driven outages. Just last year, the perpetrator of 2010 attack against World of Warcraft was ordered to pay nearly $30,000 in restitution to Blizzard and sentenced to a year in federal prison.

In another case concluded this summer, a man was sentenced to 27 months in prison and ordered to pay $95,000 in restitution for the role he played in a series of DDoS attacks against Daybreak Game Studios (then Sony Online Entertainment), Blizzard's Battle.net, Riot Games' League of Legends, and Valve's Dota 2 back in 2013.

