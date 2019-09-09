Submit your quirky, offbeat controller games for Alt.Ctrl.GDC 2020!

Today's the day: Organizers of the 2020 Game Developers Conference are putting out the call for submissions to the seventh annual Alt.Ctrl.GDC, that ever-popular on-site showcase of games with unique, offbeat, and just plain intriguing controllers!

Organizers welcome submissions of one-of-a-kind game peripherals, contraptions, and novelties which enhance game experiences and challenge our expectations, but don't delay; the deadline for submissions to the 2020 Alt.Ctrl.GDC showcase is Friday, November 29th!

The showcase itself takes place March 18th through the 20th of next year, during the final three days of GDC 2020. If your submission is chosen your team, will be asked to showcase their game to GDC attendees at the Alt.Ctrl.GDC exhibit area; they’ll also receive a pair of Core + Summits Passes and a pair of Expo Plus Passes, for a total of four free passes to GDC 2020!

With such a wide remit, it can be tricky to sort out what games are a good fit for the showcase, or how to take your submission from a side project to a showcase standout. If you're looking for a bit of inspiration, consider that at GDC 2019 last year Alt.Ctrl.GDC visitors had a chance to play a co-op sailing game by building their own controllers and hot-swapping parts in HOT SWAP: All Hands on Deck, work together with seven friends to play through a single-player game with eight NES controllers in Octopad, or explore loss and grief by feeding pages of a book to a real shredder in The Book Ritual.

Anyone interested in participating in Alt.Ctrl.GDC should fill out this online form in its entirety, while any questions about the form or the exhibit should be directed to ALT.CTRL.GDC’s organizer, John Polson!

GDC 2020 itself takes place Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California. More information about Game Developers Conference 2020 is available via its official website.

GDC and Gamasutra are sibling organizations under parent company Informa