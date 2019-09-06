Pitch your great game writing talk for the GDC 2020 Game Narrative Summit!

We've got about six months until the 2020 Game Developers Conference kicks off in San Francisco, and that means now is the time to accepting pitch your best idea for a great GDC 2020 Summit session!

Specifically, GDC 2020 organizers are now accepting pitches for talks that would be a good fit for the GDC Summits (which now encompasses all Monday and Tuesday GDC content, including content formerly branded as Tutorials, Bootcamps, and Dev Days), the VR-centric VRDC, and the Game Career Seminar.

But you'd better get to it, because submissions will only remain open through Monday, September 30th at 11:59 pm Pacific Time!

Today we want to call your attention to the GDC Game Narrative Summit, a lineup of educational sessions that aims to address interactive narrative in all its forms, from AAA blockbusters to indie games to mobile/social projects. The summit regularly features an all-star lineup of speakers from every corner of the discipline.

Session content ranges from the advanced and theoretical to practical case studies and advocacy for writers, designers, producers, and others seeking to expand their understanding of game narrative. The Game Narrative Summit attracts attendees from all over the world with a passionate interest in the ongoing evolution of interactive storytelling as a driving force in the future of entertainment.

The summit's preferred submission format is 30-minute lectures, though we may consider longer talks for subjects that warrant more in-depth approaches. The board reserves the right to suggest changes in any submissions. We welcome proposals addressing all aspects of game narrative, including (but not limited to!):

Case studies of recent projects that demonstrate exemplary game writing

Fresh takes on traditional narrative techniques as adapted for interactive storytelling

Theoretical and conceptual advances that drive change in game narrative

New insights into the role of the interactive writer in franchise development

Analyses of timely issues in the game narrative field, e.g. inclusivity, ethical dilemmas, etc.

Spotlighting best practices within specific areas of interactive writing, including:

Narrative and emergent game technologies, e.g. VR, AR

Narrative in mobile, social, and casual games

The writing of specific game genres, e.g. FPS, RPG, MMO, MOBA, etc.

Resonating with specific target audiences, e.g. children, international markets, etc.

Advancing specific objectives, e.g. awareness, change

Navigating the challenges inherent to certain types of game projects

Focused insights on any specific elements of game narrative, e.g. character, dialogue

Lessons drawn from games that go beyond dialogue and focus on non-verbal narrative

Adapting narrative constructs from other media to games, e.g. film, comics, literature

Inspirational demonstrations in emotive game content

Business and career advice to help game writers succeed professionally

Verifiable evidence of the positive effects interactive storytelling can have

Experts debating opposing points of view on any of these topics

The Game Narrative Summit, all other GDC Summits, and [email protected] will be held March 16-17, 2020 at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco. The Game Career Seminar takes place in the same location on Friday, March 20th!

So if you want to speak at a GDC 2020 Summit, submit your talk now! For more details on the submission process or GDC 2020 in general visit the show's official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas