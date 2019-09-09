Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

September 9, 2019
Drivetime grabs $11 million in funding for voice-powered games for drivers

September 9, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Drivetime has raised $11 million in additional funding to further its hands-free iOS and Android game platform of the same name. To date, Drivetime has raised a total of $15 million.

The close of the funding round comes as the company launches a Jeopardy hands-free quiz game within its Drivetime app, aimed at giving commuters, a group CEO Niko Vuori calls an underserved audience in a press release, interactive entertainment options while on the go.

The app attracted the attention of Amazon and Google, both companies with their own voice assistants out in the world and now two new investors in Drivetime. The $11 million round itself was led by Makers Fund, an organization that has poured money into other companies related to games like Medal.tv and VRChat in just the last week alone.

